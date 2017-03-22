AboutContactAdvertise

Fountain Valley News - Your Hometown Community Newspaper

Week of March 22, 2017

News

Fountain Fire Department, El Paso County Sheriff's Office Both Implent Stage 1 Fire Restrictions

Stage 1 fire restrictions took effect on Monday, March 20 for the City of Fountain, by order of Fountain Fire Chief Darin Anstine. Fire danger is high with dry conditions in the area, as witnessed by several fires that have happened in Colorado and... Full story

Fountain Resident Charged on Two Counts of Felony Child Abuse

On March 8, Fountain Police Department officers responded to a home in the 100 block of Wellington Street to investigate a report of child abuse. According to Sergeant D. Scott Gilbertsen Public... Full story

Lamborn Calls for Accountability at the VA

By Doug Lamborn

March 17, 2017 Congressman Lamborn Supports Bills to Protect Veterans' Rights, Improve Care at the VA This week, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills to improve accountability at the ... Full story

City Council Annexes Middle School Property

The Fountain City Council had a short agenda for its March 14 meeting. Mayor Gabe Ortega started off the meeting asking for a moment of silence in memory of long-time Fountain resident George Payton. The council approved on second reading two... Full story

Crime Stoppers Seek Fugitives

Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for your assistance in locating the following individuals for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued: JAMES DANIEL APODACA is a White Male, 32 years... Full story

Arrest Made in Connection with Homicide Victims Whose Bodies were Found on Old Pueblo Road

On Sunday, the El Paso County Investigations Division booked Gustavo Marquez, 19, into the Criminal Justice Center on the charges of First Degree Murder (x2), Kidnapping (x2), Aggravated Robbery (x2) ... Full story

Sports

Jequan Hogan Is Best In The Nation For Triple Jump

By Julie Jones

Fountain-Fort Carson's Jequan Hogan wins the high jump with a height of 6'8" at the Panther Invitational Saturday.  He also won the 110 meter high hurdles and won the triple jump with a leap of... Full story

sports 3-22-2017

  Website

Business

Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Held at Second Chance Gently Used Home Goods in Fountain

Fountain Valley Chamber of Commerce board members, along with a representative from the City of Fountain, assisted with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday at Second Chance Gently Used Home Goods, 660 ... Full story

UPCOMING CHAMBER EVENT

Fri., March 24- Business Breakfast-7 -8 a.m.-Sarges’ Grill, 6436 Hwy 85/87, Fountain. “If you know a business owner who would be interested in joining the chamber, please bring them to the breakfast,” a spokesperson said. For more... Full story

Dr. Larry Keyser Retiring After Serving the Fountain Valley for 40 Years

Dr. Larry Keyser, an optometrist who has been serving Fountain Valley residents for over 40 years, is retiring effective the end of April. His last day to see patients is March 31. His office will close on April 30. “I have enjoyed serving local... Full story

Community

Golden Circle Lunch Menu

Thursday March 16: Ziti W/ Sausage & Sauce, Italian Vegetable Blend, Caesar Salad, Banana, Milk Friday March 17: Crab Cakes, Broccoli Cheddar Rice, Green Beans Almondine, Cookie, Orange, Milk Monday March 20: Sloppy Joe, Carrots, Coleslaw, Apple,... Full story

PET HEALTH: DEWORMING

By Patricia Graf CVT VPM

One thing that is often overlooked in our pets is deworming. Many people believe that if they are not seeing adult worms in their pet's feces, the pet doesn't have worms. Actually, that's far from... Full story

Stone for Good Use

By Mel McFarland

I ran across an interesting bit of information. First here is a story from 1889. The Western Granite company of Colorado has a large force of men at work at their quarries at Fisher, a few miles... Full story

Fountain Valley Senior Center News

Membership is open to anyone age 55 years or older (and spouse regardless of age) in El Paso County. Annual dues are $12 singles or $18 couple. Rural Area Meal Program, or RAMP, is for individuals age 60 and over who live in El Paso County. This... Full story

Pages of the Past

  Website

Opinion

Patricia's Point

The most enjoyable aspect of serving this community at your hometown newspaper is all of the wonderful people we meet in the process of working on stories, attending community events and... Full story

Commisioner's Corner

By Longinos Gonzalez

I’m often asked, “how can I learn more about what the County does?”  To help answer some of those questions we have a county program known as “Citizens College.”  El Paso County is... Full story

Op-Ed: CPB needs a breath of fresh air from federal funding

By Doug Lamborn

March 8, 2017 Today, this American life includes a daunting national debt. At the moment I type this sentence, the U.S. national debt has reached a whopping $19,971,916,626,805. That total, divided... Full story

Lala la laaa (and Happy Spring!)

By Alice Trulson

Most of you have figured out that I and my family are moving. I have mentioned it a few times, and we have our daughter attending the high school where we will be moving. It makes for a lot of... Full story

Activities

Bringing Billy the Kid to Life

Members of the Fountain Community Theater are presenting The Authentic Life of Billy the Kid by Lee Blessing at 7 p.m. March 23-25 and March 31 and April 1 with a 2 p.m. matinee April 1 at the... Full story

Books Needed for Spring Book Sale

The annual Friends of the Security Public Library Spring Book Sale is scheduled for April 15 and library officials are asking for book donations for the fund-raising sale. “Children’s books, mysteries, paperbacks, fiction and nonfiction adult... Full story

Free Legal Clinic the First Monday of the Month at Fountain Library

A free legal clinic for parties who have no attorney is scheduled for 3:30-5:30 p.m. the first Monday of each month at the Fountain Branch Library, 230 S. Main St., Fountain. By computer link, volunteer attorneys will answer questions; help fill... Full story

VFW POST 6461 Activities

Everyone is always welcome at VFW Post 6461, 753 S. Santa Fe, Fountain. Visit www.vfwpost6461.org or Facebook: VFW Post 6461 for up-to-date information. The doors open at Noon Mon.-Fri., 11 a.m. Sat., and 8 a.m. Sun. Help support our Veteran &... Full story

VFW Post 3917 and Ladies Auxiliary and Canteen News

All activities are open to the public. The post is located at 4715 W. Clearview Dr. in Security. Canteen is open Tues.-Thurs. 1-7 p.m., Fri. Noon-8 p.m., Sun. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. *Breakfast is served from 8-10:30 a.m. every Sunday.-$6 (eggs to order,... Full story

Friday Night Community Soup Kitchen Schedule

The First United Methodist Church of Fountain soup kitchen from 4-6 p.m. every Friday is open to anybody who would like a bowl of hot soup and great fellowship with neighbors. More groups to help host and prepare meals are sought. The church is... Full story

Puzzle Page 3-22-2017

  Website

Church & Obits

Command SGM George Payton Jr.

September 16, 1936-March 12, 2017 Command SGM George Payton Jr., 80, of Fountain, CO, passed away on Sunday, March 12, 2017 at his home. He was born Sept. 16, 1936 in Texarkana Texas. He served 30... Full story

Oren L. Worley

Oren L Worley, 89, of Mountain Home, Idaho, passed away on Monday March 6, 2017 at the Community Living Center at the VA in Boise from a brief illness. A memorial service was held at 11 a.m. Monday,... Full story

Roy Thomas Gonsor

March 26, 1932-March 9, 2017 Roy Thomas Gonsor, 84, passed away March 9, 2017.  He was born March 26, 1932 in Waubay, South Dakota to Pauline and Peter Gonsor.  Roy worked on the family farm and is ... Full story

Continue Through Lent with Good Shepherd United Methodist Church

Some thoughts from our Senior Pastor Terilynn Russ as we continue on our Lenten journey. Make a Full Confession. Harvard Business Review claims, “Confession is a powerful way to relieve guilt, but it works only if you tell the WHOLE truth.”... Full story

Merle Arthur Mickelson

January 22, 1942-March 16, 2017 Last Thursday, March 16, 2017 at 1:43 p.m., the clock stopped and the world stopped moving for just a split second because the greatest man to be placed on the face of ... Full story

Clarice Anne Niewald

September 5, 1950-March 16, 2017 The world became a brighter, happier place on September 5, 1950 when Clarice Anne Niewald was born in Sioux Falls, SD to Clarence and Delores Meland. Our beloved wife ... Full story

Outdoors

Colorful Colorado

By Karen Johnson

This month's Colorful Colorado profile features photos of a variety of birds taken by Photojournalist Karen Johnson at the 34th Annual Crane Festival March 10-12 in Monte Vista. Too see lots more... Full story

Fountain Creek Nature Center hosting Keepers of the Water Spring Break Nature Camp

This year's Spring Break camp at the Fountain Creek Nature Center will be March 27-31, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. each day for students in 1st-5th grade. Nature camp is a week packed full of adventure, education, ... Full story

Colorado Outdoors 3-22-2017

  Website

Legal Notices

Legal notices for 3-22-2017

  Website

