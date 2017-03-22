On Sunday, the El Paso County Investigations Division booked Gustavo Marquez, 19, into the Criminal Justice Center on the charges of First Degree Murder (x2), Kidnapping (x2), Aggravated Robbery (x2) ... Full story

Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for your assistance in locating the following individuals for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued: JAMES DANIEL APODACA is a White Male, 32 years... Full story

The Fountain City Council had a short agenda for its March 14 meeting. Mayor Gabe Ortega started off the meeting asking for a moment of silence in memory of long-time Fountain resident George Payton. The council approved on second reading two... Full story

March 17, 2017 Congressman Lamborn Supports Bills to Protect Veterans' Rights, Improve Care at the VA This week, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills to improve accountability at the ... Full story

On March 8, Fountain Police Department officers responded to a home in the 100 block of Wellington Street to investigate a report of child abuse. According to Sergeant D. Scott Gilbertsen Public... Full story

Stage 1 fire restrictions took effect on Monday, March 20 for the City of Fountain, by order of Fountain Fire Chief Darin Anstine. Fire danger is high with dry conditions in the area, as witnessed by several fires that have happened in Colorado and... Full story

Fountain-Fort Carson's Jequan Hogan wins the high jump with a height of 6'8" at the Panther Invitational Saturday. He also won the 110 meter high hurdles and won the triple jump with a leap of... Full story

Dr. Larry Keyser, an optometrist who has been serving Fountain Valley residents for over 40 years, is retiring effective the end of April. His last day to see patients is March 31. His office will close on April 30. “I have enjoyed serving local... Full story

Fri., March 24- Business Breakfast-7 -8 a.m.-Sarges’ Grill, 6436 Hwy 85/87, Fountain. “If you know a business owner who would be interested in joining the chamber, please bring them to the breakfast,” a spokesperson said. For more... Full story

Fountain Valley Chamber of Commerce board members, along with a representative from the City of Fountain, assisted with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday at Second Chance Gently Used Home Goods, 660 ... Full story

Membership is open to anyone age 55 years or older (and spouse regardless of age) in El Paso County. Annual dues are $12 singles or $18 couple. Rural Area Meal Program, or RAMP, is for individuals age 60 and over who live in El Paso County. This... Full story

I ran across an interesting bit of information. First here is a story from 1889. The Western Granite company of Colorado has a large force of men at work at their quarries at Fisher, a few miles... Full story

One thing that is often overlooked in our pets is deworming. Many people believe that if they are not seeing adult worms in their pet's feces, the pet doesn't have worms. Actually, that's far from... Full story

Most of you have figured out that I and my family are moving. I have mentioned it a few times, and we have our daughter attending the high school where we will be moving. It makes for a lot of... Full story

March 8, 2017 Today, this American life includes a daunting national debt. At the moment I type this sentence, the U.S. national debt has reached a whopping $19,971,916,626,805. That total, divided... Full story

I’m often asked, “how can I learn more about what the County does?” To help answer some of those questions we have a county program known as “Citizens College.” El Paso County is... Full story

The most enjoyable aspect of serving this community at your hometown newspaper is all of the wonderful people we meet in the process of working on stories, attending community events and... Full story

Bringing Billy the Kid to Life Members of the Fountain Community Theater are presenting The Authentic Life of Billy the Kid by Lee Blessing at 7 p.m. March 23-25 and March 31 and April 1 with a 2 p.m. matinee April 1 at the... Full story

Books Needed for Spring Book Sale The annual Friends of the Security Public Library Spring Book Sale is scheduled for April 15 and library officials are asking for book donations for the fund-raising sale. “Children’s books, mysteries, paperbacks, fiction and nonfiction adult... Full story

Free Legal Clinic the First Monday of the Month at Fountain Library A free legal clinic for parties who have no attorney is scheduled for 3:30-5:30 p.m. the first Monday of each month at the Fountain Branch Library, 230 S. Main St., Fountain. By computer link, volunteer attorneys will answer questions; help fill... Full story

VFW POST 6461 Activities Everyone is always welcome at VFW Post 6461, 753 S. Santa Fe, Fountain. Visit www.vfwpost6461.org or Facebook: VFW Post 6461 for up-to-date information. The doors open at Noon Mon.-Fri., 11 a.m. Sat., and 8 a.m. Sun. Help support our Veteran &... Full story

VFW Post 3917 and Ladies Auxiliary and Canteen News All activities are open to the public. The post is located at 4715 W. Clearview Dr. in Security. Canteen is open Tues.-Thurs. 1-7 p.m., Fri. Noon-8 p.m., Sun. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. *Breakfast is served from 8-10:30 a.m. every Sunday.-$6 (eggs to order,... Full story