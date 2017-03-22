Fountain Fire Department, El Paso County Sheriff's Office Both Implent Stage 1 Fire Restrictions
Stage 1 fire restrictions took effect on Monday, March 20 for the City of Fountain, by order of Fountain Fire Chief Darin Anstine. Fire danger is high with dry conditions in the area, as witnessed by several fires that have happened in Colorado and... Full story
Fountain Resident Charged on Two Counts of Felony Child Abuse
On March 8, Fountain Police Department officers responded to a home in the 100 block of Wellington Street to investigate a report of child abuse. According to Sergeant D. Scott Gilbertsen Public... Full story
Lamborn Calls for Accountability at the VA
March 17, 2017 Congressman Lamborn Supports Bills to Protect Veterans' Rights, Improve Care at the VA This week, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills to improve accountability at the ... Full story
City Council Annexes Middle School Property
The Fountain City Council had a short agenda for its March 14 meeting. Mayor Gabe Ortega started off the meeting asking for a moment of silence in memory of long-time Fountain resident George Payton. The council approved on second reading two... Full story
Crime Stoppers Seek Fugitives
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for your assistance in locating the following individuals for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued: JAMES DANIEL APODACA is a White Male, 32 years... Full story
Arrest Made in Connection with Homicide Victims Whose Bodies were Found on Old Pueblo Road
On Sunday, the El Paso County Investigations Division booked Gustavo Marquez, 19, into the Criminal Justice Center on the charges of First Degree Murder (x2), Kidnapping (x2), Aggravated Robbery (x2) ... Full story
Jequan Hogan Is Best In The Nation For Triple Jump
Fountain-Fort Carson's Jequan Hogan wins the high jump with a height of 6'8" at the Panther Invitational Saturday. He also won the 110 meter high hurdles and won the triple jump with a leap of... Full story
Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Held at Second Chance Gently Used Home Goods in Fountain
Fountain Valley Chamber of Commerce board members, along with a representative from the City of Fountain, assisted with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday at Second Chance Gently Used Home Goods, 660 ... Full story
UPCOMING CHAMBER EVENT
Fri., March 24- Business Breakfast-7 -8 a.m.-Sarges’ Grill, 6436 Hwy 85/87, Fountain. “If you know a business owner who would be interested in joining the chamber, please bring them to the breakfast,” a spokesperson said. For more... Full story
Dr. Larry Keyser Retiring After Serving the Fountain Valley for 40 Years
Dr. Larry Keyser, an optometrist who has been serving Fountain Valley residents for over 40 years, is retiring effective the end of April. His last day to see patients is March 31. His office will close on April 30. “I have enjoyed serving local... Full story
Golden Circle Lunch Menu
Thursday March 16: Ziti W/ Sausage & Sauce, Italian Vegetable Blend, Caesar Salad, Banana, Milk Friday March 17: Crab Cakes, Broccoli Cheddar Rice, Green Beans Almondine, Cookie, Orange, Milk Monday March 20: Sloppy Joe, Carrots, Coleslaw, Apple,... Full story
PET HEALTH: DEWORMING
One thing that is often overlooked in our pets is deworming. Many people believe that if they are not seeing adult worms in their pet's feces, the pet doesn't have worms. Actually, that's far from... Full story
Stone for Good Use
I ran across an interesting bit of information. First here is a story from 1889. The Western Granite company of Colorado has a large force of men at work at their quarries at Fisher, a few miles... Full story
Fountain Valley Senior Center News
Membership is open to anyone age 55 years or older (and spouse regardless of age) in El Paso County. Annual dues are $12 singles or $18 couple. Rural Area Meal Program, or RAMP, is for individuals age 60 and over who live in El Paso County. This... Full story
Patricia's Point
The most enjoyable aspect of serving this community at your hometown newspaper is all of the wonderful people we meet in the process of working on stories, attending community events and... Full story
Commisioner's Corner
I’m often asked, “how can I learn more about what the County does?” To help answer some of those questions we have a county program known as “Citizens College.” El Paso County is... Full story
Op-Ed: CPB needs a breath of fresh air from federal funding
March 8, 2017 Today, this American life includes a daunting national debt. At the moment I type this sentence, the U.S. national debt has reached a whopping $19,971,916,626,805. That total, divided... Full story
Lala la laaa (and Happy Spring!)
Most of you have figured out that I and my family are moving. I have mentioned it a few times, and we have our daughter attending the high school where we will be moving. It makes for a lot of... Full story
Bringing Billy the Kid to Life
Members of the Fountain Community Theater are presenting The Authentic Life of Billy the Kid by Lee Blessing at 7 p.m. March 23-25 and March 31 and April 1 with a 2 p.m. matinee April 1 at the... Full story
Books Needed for Spring Book Sale
The annual Friends of the Security Public Library Spring Book Sale is scheduled for April 15 and library officials are asking for book donations for the fund-raising sale. “Children’s books, mysteries, paperbacks, fiction and nonfiction adult... Full story
Free Legal Clinic the First Monday of the Month at Fountain Library
A free legal clinic for parties who have no attorney is scheduled for 3:30-5:30 p.m. the first Monday of each month at the Fountain Branch Library, 230 S. Main St., Fountain. By computer link, volunteer attorneys will answer questions; help fill... Full story
VFW POST 6461 Activities
Everyone is always welcome at VFW Post 6461, 753 S. Santa Fe, Fountain. Visit www.vfwpost6461.org or Facebook: VFW Post 6461 for up-to-date information. The doors open at Noon Mon.-Fri., 11 a.m. Sat., and 8 a.m. Sun. Help support our Veteran &... Full story
VFW Post 3917 and Ladies Auxiliary and Canteen News
All activities are open to the public. The post is located at 4715 W. Clearview Dr. in Security. Canteen is open Tues.-Thurs. 1-7 p.m., Fri. Noon-8 p.m., Sun. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. *Breakfast is served from 8-10:30 a.m. every Sunday.-$6 (eggs to order,... Full story
Friday Night Community Soup Kitchen Schedule
The First United Methodist Church of Fountain soup kitchen from 4-6 p.m. every Friday is open to anybody who would like a bowl of hot soup and great fellowship with neighbors. More groups to help host and prepare meals are sought. The church is... Full story
Command SGM George Payton Jr.
September 16, 1936-March 12, 2017 Command SGM George Payton Jr., 80, of Fountain, CO, passed away on Sunday, March 12, 2017 at his home. He was born Sept. 16, 1936 in Texarkana Texas. He served 30... Full story
Oren L. Worley
Oren L Worley, 89, of Mountain Home, Idaho, passed away on Monday March 6, 2017 at the Community Living Center at the VA in Boise from a brief illness. A memorial service was held at 11 a.m. Monday,... Full story
Roy Thomas Gonsor
March 26, 1932-March 9, 2017 Roy Thomas Gonsor, 84, passed away March 9, 2017. He was born March 26, 1932 in Waubay, South Dakota to Pauline and Peter Gonsor. Roy worked on the family farm and is ... Full story
Continue Through Lent with Good Shepherd United Methodist Church
Some thoughts from our Senior Pastor Terilynn Russ as we continue on our Lenten journey. Make a Full Confession. Harvard Business Review claims, “Confession is a powerful way to relieve guilt, but it works only if you tell the WHOLE truth.”... Full story
Merle Arthur Mickelson
January 22, 1942-March 16, 2017 Last Thursday, March 16, 2017 at 1:43 p.m., the clock stopped and the world stopped moving for just a split second because the greatest man to be placed on the face of ... Full story
Clarice Anne Niewald
September 5, 1950-March 16, 2017 The world became a brighter, happier place on September 5, 1950 when Clarice Anne Niewald was born in Sioux Falls, SD to Clarence and Delores Meland. Our beloved wife ... Full story
Colorful Colorado
This month's Colorful Colorado profile features photos of a variety of birds taken by Photojournalist Karen Johnson at the 34th Annual Crane Festival March 10-12 in Monte Vista. Too see lots more... Full story
Fountain Creek Nature Center hosting Keepers of the Water Spring Break Nature Camp
This year's Spring Break camp at the Fountain Creek Nature Center will be March 27-31, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. each day for students in 1st-5th grade. Nature camp is a week packed full of adventure, education, ... Full story